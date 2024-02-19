'Very Disheartening': Alia Bhatt REACTS To Thane Pet Dog Assault Case After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to the recent Thane pet dog assault case and said it is 'disheartening'. For the unawares, a video went viral on social media platforms last week in which two vet clinic staff were seen brutally beating a chow-chow pet dog.

The act was recorded on the CCTV camera installed inside Vetic Pet Clinic at Ghodbunder Road in Manpada, Thane. Netizens demanded strict action against the culprits after the heartbreaking video went viral.

Now, Alia reposted the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "This is very disheartening."

The police registered a non-cognisable offence against the duo, Mayur Michael Jadhav, 19, and Prashant Gaikwad, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. However, netizens demanded stricter punishment.

Both the staffers were arrested on Wednesday (February 14). However, the post which Alia re-shared claimed that both the culprits ran away.

Last week, Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) said the Chief Minister, who is also from Thane, asked the Thane cops to take strict action against the culprits. He also demanded the shutting down of the vet clinic.

Alia's upcoming projects

The actress is gearing up for the release of her web series Poacher, which is based on the dark world of poaching in Kerala, India. It shows the relentless questioning of forest crime fighters, police officials and good Samaritans to expose the largest ivory poaching racket in Indian history. Alia is the executive producer of the web series, which will release on Prime Video on February 23.

The show stars Roshan Mathews, Nimisha Sajayan and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others in the lead roles. It is directed by Richie Mehta.

Besides this, she will be seen in Jigra and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.