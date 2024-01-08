Golden Globes 2024: Did Kylie Jenner Stop Selena Gomez From Clicking Pic With Timothee Chalamet? Netizens Decode Viral 'Gossip' Video

The 81st edition of the coveted Golden Globe Awards was held in Beverly Hills, California on January 8 (IST), and it saw the biggest names of Hollywood marking their attendance. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral, but the one that has caught everyone's eyes is that of BFFs Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller "gossiping".

The trio was caught in the act during the ceremony and the video is now splashed all over the internet. In the video, Selena can be seen hugging Taylor from behind, and quickly whispering something in her ear, which left the 'Love Story' singer and Keleigh Teller shocked.

💬 “I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no.” — Selena Gomez



“With Timothee?” — Keleigh Teller



Selena Gomez nods. pic.twitter.com/zEEdJ4Imm0 — Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Updates (@haylorflorals) January 8, 2024

The video has been shared on social media platforms from various angles, and netizens wondered if Selena was "spilling the tea" about Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. Decoding the video, netizens claimed that Selena was telling Taylor how she wanted to click a picture with Timothee, but his girlfriend refused.

Taylor was seen gaping with disbelief and Keleigh too reconfirmed if she was actually speaking about Timothee.

"Selena telling taylor and keleigh about timothee and kylie," a user wrote, while another joked, "Taylor, Selena & Tree walking into the #GoldenGlobes2024 afterparty tonight ready to fight Kylie".

Taylor, Selena & Tree walking into the #GoldenGlobes2024 afterparty tonight ready to fight Kylie. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/58kksqyBHG — Monica Monroe (@monicamonroe) January 8, 2024

selena telling taylor and keleigh about timothee and kylie pic.twitter.com/8BkhFDxPnP — lanasrealacc (@ageofwandan) January 8, 2024

selena gomez and taylor swift with kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/P1HS3sI4pu — 🌪️ (@SGmymindandme) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothee were seen indulging in PDA during the Golden Globes ceremony and the two even locked lips as the cameras panned towards them.

Kylie oozed glamour in a lacy black gown, while Timothee complemented her in a black suit. On the other hand, Selena exuded Marilyn Monroe vibes in an exquisite red gown, and Taylor sashayed down the red carpet wearing a dazzling green Gucci gown.