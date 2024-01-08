Full List Of Winners At Golden Globes 2024

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024

The 81st edition of Golden Globe Awards was held on January 8 (IST) and it saw the who's who of Hollywood mark their attendance

Oppenheimer swept a number of awards and was declared the Best Picture, Drama at the Golden Globes 2024

Cillian Murphy took home the trophy for the Best Actor for playing the titular role in Oppenheimer

The Best Actress, Drama title went to Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr was in high spirits as he won an award for Oppenheimer in the Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture category

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was announced as Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture, for The Holdovers

Christopher Nolan won his first ever Globe as he was announced as the winner in the Best Director category

Greta Gerwig's Barbie won a Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Succession was named as the Best Television Series, Drama, at Golden Globes 2024

Kieran Culkin bagged the award for Best Actor - Drama, Television, for Succession

Best Actress - Drama award in Television went to Sarah Snook, once again, for Succession

