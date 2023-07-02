Gol Maal Actor Harish Magon Dies At 76 In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Harish Magon, who has appeared in film like Gol Maal, Namak Halal, Chupke Chupke and Shahenshah among others, passed away in Mumbai on July 1. He was 76. However, the cause of Harish's death is not known yet.

The news of the actor's demise was announced by Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Twitter. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)," the tweet read.

Harish is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Reportedly, he ran a film training institute under the name and style of Harish Magon Acting Institute in Juhu, Mumbai.

A Twitter user shared a video of Harish from a song in the 1975 film Aandhi. The user claimed that Harish was a Film and Television Institute of India graduate and a close friend of Gulzar's assistant Meraj.

Harish was also a part of other Bollywood films like Khushboo, Inkaar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. His last film was Uff! Yeh Mohabbat which released in 1997.