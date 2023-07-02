Kajal Aggarwal On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'Gave My Husband A Tough Time'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her first child with Gautam Kitchlu in 2022, recently opened up about her battle with postpartum depression and how her businessman-husband helped her to cope up with it. She also revealed that she resumed work only two months after suffering postpartum depression.

The actress often shares adorable videos and pictures with her baby boy Neil on her official Instagram account. Kajal recently took some time off from her busy schedule to interact with her fans. She conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and during the session, she talked about postpartum depression and the changes in physical appearance after giving birth.

Kajal opens up about her battle with postpartum depression

"Have you been through postpartum depression?" a user asked her. Replying to the user, Kajal admitted that she battled it and called it 'normal'. She also suggested what new mommies can do to overcome it.

"Yes, I did. It is normal and the person going through it need family support the most. Removing time for yourself helps a lot. Doing your favourite activity. A quick workout (under supervision). A quick catch up for coffee with your besties - it's therapeutic. Thankfully, I got over it soon enough, courtesy my very understanding family. Gave my husband a tough time. When I was going through it though," Kajal replied.

Reacting to a question about how her pregnancy affected her body physically, Kajal wrote, "Its more in ones mind than physically challenging. Life offers beautiful moments. Live in the moment and make the best out of it. Having a baby is a blessing that I am truly grateful for. Jumping back into work two months post-partum is a blessing as well. Getting back to your pre-baby body is just a matter of time."

Kajal and Gautam welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Later, Kajal revealed that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have named their baby boy Neil.

Kajal's upcoming projects

Kajal will next be seen in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Her first look poster was shared on her birthday.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the poster reveals Kajal engrossed in a book, sporting a bespectacled geeky look that appears adorable. Wearing oversized glasses and donned in comfortable casuals, the poster gives out a warm and cozy vibe.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, the film also stars Sreeleela. The movie marks Kajal's return to Telugu cinema following her pregnancy and maternity break.

Besides the NBK film, Kajal will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The announcement of Kajal's 60th film was also revealed ahead of her birthday. Titled Satyabhama, the film promises to be a female-led actioner.