Freida Pinto on suffering postpartum depression: 'It was horrible, my husband asked me to see a therapist' (WATCH)

Freida Pinto with her son | Instagram

Actress Freida Pinto, best known for playing the role of Latika in Slumdog Millionaire has said that she used to cry a lot and 'feel alone' months after she gave birth to her son in 2021. The actress recently opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression during a talk show.

Freida, now based out of Los Angeles, first talked about her postpartum struggle in an Instagram post in 2022. She has once again said that the condition hit her at the time when she was slowly trying to get back to work.

Freida Pinto talks about postpartum journey

The actress also shared a video on her official Instagram account from the show in which she recalled her struggle and revealed how her husband supported her and encouraged her to seek help from a therapist.

Freida shared, "It really hit me after the first three months. In the fourth month when I flew back to LA, and I was ready to kind of dip my toe back into work, the anxiety really started building. I was feeling like 'I can't do this, what have I done, the baby's always screaming'. I remember crying so much and feeling so alone and my parents had just about left to fly back to India."

She added, "My husband was like you need to start seeing a therapist. The things you were saying and the things you are doing it is also feeling very self-sabotaging. You need the sleep but you are sitting up trying to fix things and plan things. And the fact that I can say today it is so normal. It was horrible, but I'm happy I went through that because I can relate better."

Freida shares 18-month-old son Rumi-Ray with photographer-husband Cory Tran. The actress got engaged to Cory in November 2019 and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel for six years. However, they broke up amicably in December 2014.