Going OTT: Shows that won love this year

In the last decade, the advent of smart phones combined with ultra-cheap data plans has brought about a sea-change in viewing habits of millennials — with online streaming taking the cream and a large part of the cake, away from Cable TV and (in some part) the cinema halls. The media and entertainment industry in India is likely to take a further leap to around Rs 3.07 lakh crore by the financial year 2024, according to a KPMG report. The report also states that the media and entertainment industry posted a solid growth of 13 per cent during the financial year 2019 and digital is expected to be a dominant force, the second-largest segment after TV. With an addition of 500 million new users, digital content is now becoming more and more suited to the viewing tastes of a younger, far more adaptable audience.

The increasing drift towards the consumption of content from over-the-top or OTT video streaming platforms has become plainly visible in India with every second person in this populous country watching some show or other through his/her mobile phone in between work and family time. Binge-watching has become the new buzzword and weekends are increasingly becoming date nights with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, MX player and others of its ilk for company.

According to Vidooly (Online Video Analytics and Marketing software) documentaries capture the highest interest of the audience between 24 and 45 years while romance begins to pall for an audience that crosses 34 years of age. The 45+ age group is more fixated with action and adventure. An online survey pegs Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hotstar as the most preferred OTT platforms. While the audience from metro cities show an inclination towards TV shows, non-metro residents are more likely to watch movies. News on OTT is also preferred more by users in non-metro cities.

Netflix

Netflix, the biggest OTT video streaming company with its huge cinema library, has been putting out more and more region specific content in the past few years. In addition to pursuing recent Bollywood titles, notable indie films, memorable classic Bollywood titles and the best of regional cinema (Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Marathi), Netflix has also hooked the Indian viewer with its original web series content.