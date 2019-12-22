Healing harmony

How would you describe Christian Vintage as a design style?
Early Christianity used artistic media like frescoes, mosaics, sculptures, manuscript illumination – the artistic media signifying Pagan culture.
Roman forms and Roman styles made way to include proportional portrayal of the human body and impressionistic presentation of space.
They adapted Roman artistic motifs and gave new meaning to what had been Pagan motifs. With time, Christian art became grander to suit newer spaces but the motifs such as virgin and child from Pagan religious art were adapted and universally accepted.
I have a relationship with Christ since birth – I was born on Christmas. As I grew up, the mysticism and spirituality of Christianity enveloped me and today, I am bringing Christian Vintage art to India to add to its antique artistic climate.
The idea is to bring home a piece of art that has heritage value and helps heal and harmonise the home at the same time. It could be as simple as a pendant or an earring or objects of art that has transcended generations. I am glad that people are loving the collection.
How has CV been incorporated in apparel, object d’art, furniture and more?
The Christian Vintage Art Collection objet d’art are one-of-a-kind, offering a wide range of interpretations of bejewelled Christian art in expressive Byzantine/ Venetian/ Italian influenced vintage art pieces, ranging from designer jackets to show pieces, to huge black, white and colourful hand-painted beds, to interior design pieces.
What would you recommend to those looking to incorporate a touch of CV in their homes?
Christian Vintage art is more than just art. It is bringing heritage home. It brightens your corner; it adds meaning to life. My realisation of Christian Vintage art is that it brings peace and divinity in the lives of those who seek it. Hence, I have made the collection so affordable that it helps me share the tranquillity I experience.
Share some tips for Christmas decor for the festive season.
Christmas is about happiness, joy and peace. The best décor could be happy smiles that we bring to the people around us. Apart from that, this thought of Christmas décor has given me the idea to create a collection that can be a part of the Christmas décor spreading tranquillity among people.
