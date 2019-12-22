Healing harmony

I have a relationship with Christ since birth – I was born on Christmas. As I grew up, the mysticism and spirituality of Christianity enveloped me and today, I am bringing Christian Vintage art to India to add to its antique artistic climate.

The idea is to bring home a piece of art that has heritage value and helps heal and harmonise the home at the same time. It could be as simple as a pendant or an earring or objects of art that has transcended generations. I am glad that people are loving the collection.

How has CV been incorporated in apparel, object d’art, furniture and more?

The Christian Vintage Art Collection objet d’art are one-of-a-kind, offering a wide range of interpretations of bejewelled Christian art in expressive Byzantine/ Venetian/ Italian influenced vintage art pieces, ranging from designer jackets to show pieces, to huge black, white and colourful hand-painted beds, to interior design pieces.