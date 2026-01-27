 'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week

'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to announce that he is taking a digital detox for a week. While he has not shared any reason behind it, he wrote on his Instagram story, "Digital Detox for a week! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Karan Johar | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. But, recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director announced that he is taking a digital detox for a week. So, we won't get to see any Instagram stories or posts of Karan for a week.

Karan on his Instagram story posted, "Digital Detox for a week! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, let's wait and watch whether Karan will be able to maintain this digital detox or not.

Read Also
'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border...
article-image

This is not the first time Karan decided to take a digital detox. Last year in July, after hearing back-to-back sad news, the filmmaker had posted on his Instagram story, “Is everyone else getting anxious seeing only bad news on the gram??? Have seriously considered a detox! (sic).” 

FPJ Shorts
Public Sector Banks Face Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand
Public Sector Banks Face Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand
ICC Refuses Media Access To Bangladeshi Reporters Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
ICC Refuses Media Access To Bangladeshi Reporters Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
Vivo X200T To Launch In India Today: Expected Price & Specifications
Vivo X200T To Launch In India Today: Expected Price & Specifications
Rupee Rebounds 10 Paise To 91.80 Against USD As Dollar Weakens, Remains Vulnerable To Geopolitical Risks
Rupee Rebounds 10 Paise To 91.80 Against USD As Dollar Weakens, Remains Vulnerable To Geopolitical Risks

Karan Johar Movies

Karan is yet to announce his next directorial. But, he is producing multiple films like Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil, Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla, and Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya's next film.

Read Also
Karan Johar, Director Neeraj Ghaywan React After Homebound Misses Oscar 2026 Nomination
article-image

Last year, in one of his posts on Instagram, Karan had confirmed that in 2026, he will be back on the sets, hinting that he will be directing a film soon. He had posted, "2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema… it’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ) The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts but it comes with so much clarity!!!! Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all (sic)."

Karan Johar To Direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2?

A few days ago, there were reports that Karan is planning to make a family drama, with romance in it, and the movie might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week
'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Collects ₹59 Crore On Republic Day
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Collects ₹59 Crore On Republic Day
Shreyas Talpade Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor
Shreyas Talpade Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor
'Extremely Aggressive, Yet An Asset': Mumbai Police Ex-Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma On Lethal...
'Extremely Aggressive, Yet An Asset': Mumbai Police Ex-Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma On Lethal...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 26: Gautam Grills Pari Over Past Domestic...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 26: Gautam Grills Pari Over Past Domestic...