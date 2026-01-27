'Give Me The Strength...': Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox For A Week

Karan Johar | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. But, recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director announced that he is taking a digital detox for a week. So, we won't get to see any Instagram stories or posts of Karan for a week.

Karan on his Instagram story posted, "Digital Detox for a week! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, let's wait and watch whether Karan will be able to maintain this digital detox or not.

This is not the first time Karan decided to take a digital detox. Last year in July, after hearing back-to-back sad news, the filmmaker had posted on his Instagram story, “Is everyone else getting anxious seeing only bad news on the gram??? Have seriously considered a detox! (sic).”

Karan Johar Movies

Karan is yet to announce his next directorial. But, he is producing multiple films like Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil, Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla, and Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya's next film.

Last year, in one of his posts on Instagram, Karan had confirmed that in 2026, he will be back on the sets, hinting that he will be directing a film soon. He had posted, "2026 is the year I will be back on set.. a promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old fashioned Hindi cinema… it’s in my DNA so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ) The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts but it comes with so much clarity!!!! Seizing the moment not just the day… Love you all (sic)."

Karan Johar To Direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2?

A few days ago, there were reports that Karan is planning to make a family drama, with romance in it, and the movie might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2. However, there's no official announcement about it.