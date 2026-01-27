Wheel Of Fortune India Release Time: Who Are The Guests In Episode 1 Of Akshay Kumar Hosted Show?

Wheel Of Fortune India |

After a long hiatus from hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is set to return to the television screen with Wheel of Fortune India. The core format of the show remains unchanged, celebrity guests spin the wheel and attempt to solve word puzzles. Winning contestants are rewarded with cash or exciting prizes, while those who lose walk away empty-handed. On the show, participants stand a chance to win prize money of up to Rs. 1 crore.

The show's tagline, "Ab matter karega har ek akshar, jab ghumega jaadu ka chakkar," perfectly captures the thrill of the game. So, the big question is- who will be the guests appearing in the first episode of Wheel of Fortune India?

Wheel of Fortune India Episode 1: Who Are The Guests?

As per the recent promo released, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anu Malik is expected to be the guests of Wheel of Fortune India Episode 1. The official confirmation will be clear once the first episode airs.

As actress Karisma said to host Akshay, "Ye game main try karti hu par bas aapke sath maze karne aayi hun," Akshay responded with playful banter, "Mere sath Pehle kam maze kiye th aapne jo aaj maze lene aayi hain." The actor further went on to praise Karisma, mentioning that she was the first actress he worked with in the industry. He also surprised everyone by singing a beautiful song for her.

Akshay also teased Naagin actress Mouni Roy by saying, "Garv se bolo ham Naagin hain." He further revealed that he had once tried hard to play the role of a Naag in one of his films, but the makers did not allow him to do so. The two then shared a fun moment as they vibed together to the song 'Mai Naagin tu sapera'.

Karisma and Akshay are expected to share some fun banter in the upcoming episode. In the latest promo, Akshay is seen teasing Karisma about owning a flat in almost every building in Bandra. He joked, "Har building ke andar neeche jo board rehta hai na namon ka, usme hoga K. Kapoor, aapka naam pura nahi lete." He further teased that the full name is not mentioned so that no one finds out about it. Karisma, on the other hand, hit back by teasing Akshay and saying that he owns the entire Juhu.

Wheel of Fortune India Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Wheel of Fortune India episode 1 will be released today Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 9 pm on Sony TV. Fans can also stream the show on Sony LIV.