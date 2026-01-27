Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 27: Dheeraj & Ketan Meet Narmada's Father, Bhanu Tries To Stir Trouble

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 27: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Dheeraj trying to make Ketan understand that there is nothing wrong with speaking to Narmada’s father. Soon after, both brothers get ready and head to Narmada’s house. However, they are stopped midway by Mahadev. To avoid suspicion, Dheeraj claims he is going to college, while Ketan says he is going to collect bills. Watching the brothers leave, Rajji senses that something is amiss and decides to follow them.

Mahadev later remarks that whenever any of his sons accompanies Dheeraj, things tend to go wrong. This makes Vidya to sarcastically comment that perhaps they should send Dheeraj back to his real parents.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj and Ketan meet Narmada’s father and explain that Ketan and Narmada are in love. They are invited inside, where the brothers confess that their father is very strict, which is why they could not approach him earlier. Dheeraj adds that if they are not allowed to marry, they might be forced to take a drastic step. This alarms Narmada’s father, who fears the couple might run away. Dheeraj quickly clarifies that they would rather sacrifice their love than elope. He then requests Narmada’s father to speak to Mahadev. Narmada’s father asks them to leave, saying he needs time to think.

After the brothers leave, Narmada’s father scolds his daughter for creating such a situation. Meanwhile, Rajji informs Bhanu that Mahadev’s sons have gone to the Saini house, prompting them to rush there. Upon reaching, Bhanu warns Narmada’s father about Mahadev and his sons, recalling how Mahadev had once eloped with her sister Vidya. She accuses Ketan of planning to run away with Narmada and urges him not to trust the brothers or ruin his daughter’s life. However, when Narmada’s father mentions that Dheeraj and Ketan spoke about marriage, Bhanu advises him to discuss the matter directly with Mahadev.

The episode ends with Narmada’s father visiting Mahadev’s house and informing him that Dheeraj and Ketan had come with a marriage proposal. Initially, Mahadev refuses to believe it, as he trusts Ketan deeply. However, as the truth sinks in, he begins to suspect his son. Heartbroken, Mahadev tells his sons that they should consider him dead in the house.