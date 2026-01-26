Shreyas Talpade Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | January 26, 2026

Shreyas Talpade who is known for his strong comic timing, seen in films like Golmaal and Housefull 2, has turned 50 on Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026.

He is married to Deepti Talpade, and the couple are active in film production

He made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Poshter Boyz (2017).

The actor has lent his voice to Allu Arjun in the Hindi dubbed versions of several South Indian films.

Shreyas often credits theatre training for his acting versatility and discipline.

He gained nationwide recognition with Iqbal (2005), where he played a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer.

Thanks For Reading!

Rasika Dugal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actress On OTT
Find out More