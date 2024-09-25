 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi & Rajat’s Life To See Troubles Again, New Antagonist Jigar Patel Enters
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi & Rajat's Life To See Troubles Again, New Antagonist Jigar Patel Enters

Savi and Rajat’s life is all set to witness yet another roller coaster with a new antagonist entering the show. The show is currently led by Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Currently led by Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, the show has been a trp topper for quite some time now.

article-image

While the current plot of the show is already filled with ups and downs, the viewers of GHKKPM are all set to yet another major twist. As per a recent media report, Bhavika-Hitesh’s show is all set to take yet another leap, post which, a new antagonist will be seen entering the show. Sangram Rai, who was seen in Kartik Aryan starrer Shehzada will be seen entering the show as a new antagonist. Sangram, who will be playing the character of Jigar Patel in the show opens up on the same and confirms his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor, speaking to IANS says, “Jigar is a layered character, and I am enjoying playing such a character. I hope that the audience will also have fun and love the character.”

article-image

For the uninformed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap some months back too where Shakti Arora marked his exit from the show and Hitesh Bharadwaj stepped in to essay the new lead. While the TRPs of the show have been fluctuating, it has still maintained its firm stand in the top 5 race.

