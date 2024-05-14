'Ghinn Aati Hai': Sunil Pal SLAMS Sunil Grover For Dressing As Woman, 'Sitting On People's Lap' In The Great Indian Kapil Show

Comedian Sunil Pal lashed out at actor-comedian Sunil Grover for his antics on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and stated that it is "disgusting" to watch him dress up like a woman and say "vulgar things". Pal slammed Grover for portraying women in a negative light and showing them to be desperate in front of men.

Pal, who has been a staunch critic of The Great Indian Kapil Show ever since it was announced, stated that it looks wrong on Grover's part to do what he does on the show. "Sunil Grover acts like a woman and sits on people’s lap. Ghinn aati hai," he said.

He went on to say, "He wears women’s clothes and say vulgar things. Achha nahi lagta hai. It looks vulgar and cheap."

Grover is yet to respond to Pal's allegations.

This is not the first time that Pal has targetted The Great Indian Kapil Show and its cast. A few days ago, he expressed his happiness over the show going off air soon and stated that Kapil should stick to doing television as Netflix, where it currently airs, only promotes nudity and vulgarity.

Pal had also accused the OTT giant of creating a "porn quota". In a message addressed to Kapil before the show commenced, he had said, "Netflix par jo gande gande keede makaude, so called gutter atankwadi Netflix ne paida kiye hai, unki aukaat nahi hai apke aaju baaju khade hone ki."

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover has returned to collaborate with Kapil Sharma with The Great Indian Kapil Show after seven long years. The two had had a major fallout several years ago when the latter was accused of abusing and assaulting the former on a flight.

At present, Sunil is seen essaying the role of 'Dafli' on the show. He became a household name by playing the character of 'Gutthi' in Comedy Nights With Kapil.