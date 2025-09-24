Ghaati OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anushka Shetty's New Film

Ghaati OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

Anushka Shetty's Ghaati hit the screens on September 5, 2025. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. It has received mixed reviews when it first came out, but because of its huge digital rights deal, there is still a lot of buzz about it. Ghaati has received mixed responses from audiences and critics. The film is now set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 26, 2025.

About Ghaati

The 2025 Telugu film Ghaati is based on themes of survival, revenge, social inequality, and rebellion. The story centres on a woman, Sheelavathi, who transforms from a victim into a feared criminal and legendary figure in the Eastern Ghats. It was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao wrote the film. Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi have produced the film under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

Plot overview

The 2025 movie Ghaati is a raw revenge story centered on a woman named Sheelavathi, who evolves from a betrayed victim into a formidable criminal. Located in the Eastern Ghats of India, the film delves into themes of systemic oppression, defiance, and empowerment within a marginalised group involved in the cannabis trade.

Cast and characters

The film features Anushka Shetty as Sheelavathi, Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, Jagapathi Babu as Vishwadeep Rao, Jisshu Sengupta as Mr. Mandhani, John Vijay as Inspector Bhupathi Raja, Ravindra Vijay as Kaashtal Naidu, Devika Priyadarshini, Raju Sundaram as Pebbuli, Ravi Mariya as Siddhappa Naidu, and Satya as Bhupesh, among others. Nagavelli Vidya Sagar has composed the music of the film. Manojh Reddy Katasani has done the cinematography of Ghaati.