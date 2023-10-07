Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberoi Return To Mumbai After Car Accident In Italy: 'Both Are Unhurt' |

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and her businassman husband Vikas Oberoi returned to Mumbai after meeting with a car accident in Italy. As per a statement by Oberoi Realty, "Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God's grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely."

Gayatri and Vikas were enjoying a vacation in Sardinia when an unfortunate incident occurred during the Supercar Tour, which featured a luxurious car parade. Their Lamborghini collided with a Ferrari and a camper van, leading to a tragic overturn and subsequent crash. Tragically, the Ferrari caught fire, resulting in the loss of the lives of its passengers, Melissa Krautli, aged 63, and Markus Krautli, aged 67, who were originally from Switzerland.

Gayatri, speaking to The Free Press Journal, shared, "Vikas and I are currently in Italy. We were involved in an accident here, involving multiple cars... Thankfully, both of us are unharmed, thanks to the grace of God."

Gayatri gained recognition when she represented India at Miss International 2000, following her victory in the Femina Miss India International competition in 2000. She also made her mark in the 2004 film 'Swades,' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film revolves around an NRI NASA engineer who reconnects with his Indian roots. 'Swades' received acclaim, with Gayatri earning praise for her "mature" portrayal. In addition to her acting career, she has worked as an advertising model and appeared in several music videos, including Hans Raj Hans' 'Jhanjaria' and Jagjit Singh's 'Kaghaz Ki Kashti.'

