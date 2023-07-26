Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Welcome Twins After 5 Years Of Marriage

Popular actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy became proud parents to twins on July 25. The couple shared the good news with their fans and followers on Wednesday with an adorable post and netizens showered them with love and congratulatory wishes.

Gautam and Pankhuri's post read, "Twice blessed. We have been blessed with a baby boy and baby girl."

"Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love & blessings," it further read.

"As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us," Gautam and Pankhuri captioned their post on Instagram.

Soon after they shared the news, several celebrities, including Divyanka Tripathi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohsin Khan, Aamir Ali, Bharti Singh and others, congratulated the new parents.

Gautam-Pankhuri's love story

Gautam, who shot to fame with the daily soap 'Saraswatichandra', fell in love with Pankhuri, whom he met during the show 'Razia Sultan'.

They worked together in the show 'Suryaputra Karn' and it was then that they began dating.

In February 2018, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan, and the two have been going strong ever since.

