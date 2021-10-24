'We fast for each other and that makes Karwa Chauth even more special': Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

The festival of Karwa Chauth is special for celebrity couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who have been fasting together on the day since they got married.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Gautam and Pankhuri, who recently reunited for a music video titled 'Chhano Maano', opened up about their song and how they will be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year.

Elaborating about their plans, Pankhuri shared, "For the last two weeks I've been trying to finalise my outfit (laughs). But for Karva Chauth, Gautam and I, we both fast for each other. My mother-in-law is here only so we'll be having a small puja and katha at 4 in the morning. And in the evening, we break the fast after seeing the moon and later we go out for dinner. This is usual Karva Chauth routine for us every year. This time we would also be celebrating the day with another couple, a friend of ours."

Pankhuri and Gautam believe that the best thing about keeping the fast is the fact that they keep it together. "It's fun and it feels great to perform the rituals together and we accompany each other in this which makes it even more special," the actress said as her husband added, "It definitely feels good that your loved one is fasting for you and you do the same. Now, times have changed and I believe everyone should follow that."

When quizzed if fasting for the entire day is tough for them, Gautam said, "It is not that tough as it seems to be. This year, we won't be working on Karwa Chauth so I don't think it will be tough." And what about when they are working on Karwa Chauth? "In 2019, in Benaras and I remember Gautam had come there on the day of the festival," Pankhuri said, while Gautam chimes in, "I was fasting ha by the way."

Gautam and Pankhuri started dating when they were working together for the mythological show, 'Suryaputra Karn' in 2015. They kept their blossoming romance private till everything became official. The love birds tied a knot in February 2018.

When asked how their lives have changed after tying the knot, Gautam said, "We were dating for three years before we got married. We are more like friends and we share everything with each other. So nothing has changed as such and it's just that it's the married tag now. We have two families now instead of one now."

"Yes, I agree. Nothing much has changed. It's a good feeling that we have somebody with us 24/7 in good times and bad times," Pankhuri added.

Talking about their song 'Chhano Maano', which is their second song together after getting married, Pankhuri said, "It is a Gujarati song which revolves around Raas Garba and is more like a modern take on Radha Krishna's love story. It is a very soulful song and different from the current songs that are coming out. It is not a very peppy number but it has got its own charm."

Sharing the experience of reuniting with each other for this song, the actress said, "It was great as Gautam and I will love working together and before getting married we worked together only once in 'Suryaputra Karn' and this year we got the opportunity of collaborating on two songs. It's always a great feeling to work with Gautam. He is an extremely experienced actor and there is always so much to learn from him."

"It's great to work together as the comfort level is high and at the same time, I really like her as an actor. So it's a bonus when you work with a great actor. It's great as the comfort level is also there as we relate. It becomes easy as we understand each other and also guide each other. So it's a plus plus," Gautam said.

Further elaborating on the advantages of working together, Pankhuri said, "Since we are so comfortable with each other, there are no inhibitions while performing because when you perform with a new person you become a bit conscious. We can also tell each other where we can improve."

"On the other hand, for me, it is a slightly different take as it was quite funny and I couldn't stop laughing while working. It was because I am used to seeing him and suddenly seeing him cry for an emotional scene was funny initially as I had to be dissociated from real life. But overall it was a fun experience and very comfortable too," she added.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:43 AM IST