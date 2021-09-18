'Ganesh Chaturthi used to be fun in Teen Batti': Jackie Shroff recounts fond memories of his childhood

This Ganesh Chaturthi is special for the Shroff family as this was the first festival they celebrated in their swanky new home in Khar, Mumbai.

Sharing fond memories of the festival from his childhood in Teen Batti, Jackie Shroff says, “Ganesh Chaturthi was a time of great joy and camaraderie back then. We didn’t have money, but we had tremendous josh. My friends and I enjoyed every second of the festivities.”

Recalling the fun times he had with his friends then, Jackie says, “We used to go for darshan at the sarvajanik Ganpati pandal, eat prasad, do the aarti and watch films that were screened on the road; Dev Anand-starrers being my favourite.”

The veteran actor says the visarjan day was the highlight of the festivities. “Sending Bappa off was so spectacular, it was like being part of a 70mm film. That, alas, is not there any more, at least not for now. We have to celebrate the festival in our home, with just the family,” Jackie rues.

But he is happy to have his children, actor Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff, carry on the tradition. “Tiger and Krishna love Ganesh Chaturthi as much as I did. Of course, we missed having guests over during the festive season due to the pandemic. But we had an idol at home like every year for five days. The family is together. For me that is enough to be thankful for,” Jackie signs off.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST