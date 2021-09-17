Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

On Tuesday, South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar, gave a glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shirodkar posted a video of their five-day long festivities.

Speaking excitedly about the festival, Namrata said, “We really look forward to Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival was celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai before my marriage. My sister, Shilpa (actor Shilpa Shirodkar), and I would spend weeks preparing for Bappa's arrival. The smell of new clothes and sweets still lingers in my senses. That tradition hasn’t changed. Every year, Mahesh and I, along with our children, Gautam and Sitara, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at our home in Hyderabad.” The visarjan of their eco-friendly Bappa was held on Tuesday.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST