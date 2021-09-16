Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Urmila Matondkar remembers her hometown amid festivities

While several B-town celebrities are revelling in Ganeshostav festivities, Urmila Matondkar is missing the celebrations at her hometown, Konkan. “We don’t get Ganpati Bappa at home in Mumbai. We bring it at my native place in Konkan. Regrettably, this year we couldn’t make it due to work commitments,” Urmila rues.

Talking about the festival fervour in Konkan, Urmila says, “It is the most beautiful and pious time of the year. Untouched by modern interpretation of the festival, Bappa’s arrival in Konkan happens amidst Mother Nature, who is ready for the Almighty’s arrival.”

Urmila also misses the quietude with which the festival is celebrated in Konkon. “Bhajans are not on loud speakers, but are sung from the heart with live music. And the prasad is the best over there, as the coconut used in it is fresh from the backyard trees,” Urmila recounts.

The actress says she will ensure she doesn’t miss going to her native place next year for Ganeshotsav. “It is truly a miraculous time. I pray that the Lord keeps the evil away from our society…most of all, the dreaded coronavirus,” Urmila sings off.

