Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Reveals That He Does Not Share Screen-Space With Amitabh Bachchan In The Film

Merely days before the release of his upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, actor Tiger Shroff and his film's team organised a special event for fans from across the country, to treat them to visuals from an upcoming song from the film. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do, which was held at a renowned multiplex in Mumbai.

Welcomed by a massive uproar by his fans which was inclusive of young school kids, Tiger made an electrifying entry as he first took to the stage to shake a leg on Hum Aaye Hain, the song that is now trending across leading music charts in the country. As someone who enjoys a loyal following among the youth and kids, Tiger also gifted some exclusive merchandise of his film to young martial arts enthusiasts from the city.

In a sweet gesture to honour the love of his fans, Tiger and the film's team took the opportunity to showcase an exclusive preview of the upcoming track 'Saara Zamana' for everyone present. Regaling everyone with his electrifying moves, the crowd present at the event were the first to witness the new song that will officially be released on the internet, at a later date.

Tiger thanked everyone present for the love and reception that has been extended to him, since his film debut in Heropanti in 2014. The actor says, "Everything that I am, as I stand before you, is because of the love that you have always shown me, from the beginning. Which is why you are the first to witness the new song from my upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born."

Speaking about what the film means to him, Tiger says, "Ganapath is a very different film for me and something unusual from what I've done so far. It's set in a dystopian universe and I get to work with my first co-star Kriti (Sanon) after 9 years. Firstly, I'd like to congratulate her for her National Award win. She and I started out together and I'm so happy to see how far she has come."

As a revered young action star in cinema at the moment, Tiger reveals if he ever feels the pressure of holding the mantle. “Yes, it does feel very overwhelming sometimes. Because with every film, the stakes get bigger.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. When asked if the young actor sought any tips from the living legend, Tiger says, "Unfortunately, I do not share many scenes or screen-space with Sir. But, to just get the opportunity of being in the same film as him is a huge honour."

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born releases in cinemas on October 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.