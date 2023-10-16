 Tiger Shroff REACTS To Viral Video Of 'Farting' In Front Of Shraddha Kapoor: 'Jab Main Paadta Hu Toh Itna..' (WATCH)
Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Ganapath.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Tiger Shroff REACTS To Viral Video Of 'Farting' In Front Of Shraddha Kapoor: 'Jab Main Paadta Hu Toh Itna..' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero is Born, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

Ahead of the film's release, Tiger and Kriti went live on Instagram to talk to their fans. The War actor finally addressed the 'fart' controversy during the interaction. For the uninitiated, during Baaghi promotions, Tiger and Shraddha can be seen enjoying a fun activity, and he accidentally farts in front of her.

During the Instagram live, he answers a question by a user: “Alisha boli Shraddha ke samne toh paad diya." Clarifying the same, Shroff said that he did not fart in front of Shraddha Kapoor.

He added, "You know there is some sort of game where you sit on a horn. Toh main kuch jeet ke baith gaya uspe aur aise paad ka awaaz aya.” Kriti asked Tiger, "You did?” To this, he replied, “Itna loud nai.” Kriti was seen laughing and said, “Thoda silent tha?” Tige concluded by saying that when he farts, he does not make it obvious.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Ganapath: A Hero is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl. In the film, Shroff is seen playing the role of Guddu, while Kriti is seen as Jassi.

