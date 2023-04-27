 Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us & more HBO content to now stream in India on THIS platform
The returning seasons of 'Euphoria' and 'Perry Mason', among other such popular shows, will also stream on JioCinema.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
A still from Game of Thrones |

Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 have revealed a multi-year agreement making JioCinema India's new streaming home for HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content from May, reports 'Variety'.

The Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) content had previously been carried on the Disney-owned Star TV platform. But the deal with Star expired at the end of March.

WBD sources have confirmed that except for a handful of shows licensed to third parties, HBO content has been absent from Indian airwaves since the beginning of the month.

Television series will premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the U.S. The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO's 'House of The Dragon', 'The Last of Us', 'Succession' and 'The White Lotus', and returning seasons of 'Euphoria' and 'Perry Mason', among other such popular shows. Also featured as part of the agreement are HBO library titles such as 'Game of Thrones', 'Sex & The City', and 'Veep'.

Max Original series including 'And Just Like That...', 'Peacemaker' and 'The Flight Attendant', premieres such as 'Dune: The Sisterhood', 'The Batman' spinoff 'The Penguin' and 'Duster', from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well Warner Bros. Television series like 'East New York' and 'Gotham Knights' are also part of the deal.

