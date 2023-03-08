Game Of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Succession to be removed from Disney+ Hotstar - Here's why

In a shocking news for Indian fans of superhit shows like 'Game Of Thrones', 'House of the Dragon' and 'Succession', the series will be soon taken off their current streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

All these shows, that have been made by HBO, are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as a part of their agreement.

However, looks like Disney+ Hotstar and HBO are in no mood to renew their yearly contract, which means the end of HBO content on the streaming giant.

No HBO content on Disney+ Hotstar

The official handle of Disney+ Hotstar recently confirmed that starting March 31, HBO content will not be available on the platform in India.

"Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," the official tweet read.

This means that shows like 'Game Of Thrones', 'House of the Dragon', 'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'The Time Traveller's Wife', 'The Sopranos', among others, will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar for those residing in India.

Where to watch HBO content after March 31?

As of yet, HBO has not made any announcement regarding where its content will be made available in India.

If reports are to be believed, HBO is in talks with Amazon Prime Video, and it can be the new platform for Indians to consume all the HBO content.

However, no official statement has been released by either parties yet.