Gal Gadot Welcomes 4th Child, Says 'The Pregnancy Was Not Easy' - Check Out Baby's Name & Its Meaning

Good news! for all the Gal Gadot fans, the 'Wonder Woman' actor has welcomed her fourth baby with husband Jaron Varsano.

The couple welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Gadot shared a picture with her newborn baby in the hospital that she captioned, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

Soon after the actor shared the picture, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and congratulated the couple.

Hollywood star Vin Diesel reacted to the snapshot. He dropped a folded-hands emoticon. Lilly Collins wrote, "Ahhhhh congratulations!!!." A user wrote, "Congratulations dear Gal!!! We love you so much!!!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, Gadot married Jaron Varsano in 2008. Since then, the couple has expanded their family by welcoming daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021.

"I love giving birth," Gadot once said. "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible." She has also said that she prefers to keep her family life "as private as possible."

As such, she did not share any pregnancy images ahead of Ori's birth nor were there any reports that she was expecting, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On the work front, Gadot was last seen in the spy thriller film 'Heart of Stone' which also starred actor Alia Bhatt.