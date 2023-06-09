Gadar 2 Teaser Begins With Power-Packed Line ‘Damaad Hai Yeh Pakistan Ka’ (WATCH)

Blockbuster film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' which took the box office by storm in 2001, has returned with a re-release at Mumbai's Juhu PVR today.

The movie, featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and the late Amrish Puri, tells the gripping tale of a truck driver named Tara Singh and his relentless fight to reunite with his Pakistani wife. Initially, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' faced a tough clash at the box office with the Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan.'

To mark this special occasion, director Anil Sharma and the film's makers have gone the extra mile by extending invitations to the film's lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, as well as the families of the late Amrish Puri and renowned lyricist Anand Bakshi, who were integral parts of the film.

GADAR 2 TEASER FROM THEATRES

In an exciting development, the makers of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' have attached the teaser of its highly anticipated sequel, aptly titled 'Gadar 2,' at the end of the re-released version.

According to a report by TOI, the teaser promises to captivate audiences with powerful dialogues and action-packed sequences. The teaser is said to commence with a compelling dialogue delivered by a female voice, which goes, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan Ka, isko nariyal do, tilak lagao warna Lahore le jayega." (Translation: "He is the son-in-law of Pakistan, give him a coconut, apply a tilak, or else he will take Lahore with him.") This glimpse of 'Gadar 2' has sparked excitement among fans.

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

It revolves around the character of Tara Singh, who embarks on a daring mission to bring back his son, Charanjeet, from Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Alongside the trio, the movie also stars Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and other notable actors.

The much-anticipated sequel, 'Gadar 2,' was officially announced by the makers on October 15, 2021. The first poster of the film was unveiled on January 26, 2023, featuring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, wielding a hammer.