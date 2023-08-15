Gadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Expected To Cross ₹200 Crore On Independence Day

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has continued its fantastic run at the box office as the film recorded the biggest Monday collections of all time. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is inching closer towards Rs 200 crore mark.

On the fourth day of its release, Gadar 2 reportedly earned Rs 39 crore and with this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 178 crore.

The film witnessed a stellar opening of Rs 40.1 crore. It earned Rs 43.08 crore on the second day and Rs 51.7 crore on day three of its release. The collections give a proof of Gadar 2 mania and if the trend continues, the film will easily enter Rs 200 crore club in India on Independence Day.

It wouldn't be wrong to mention that Sunny Deol has created an uproar in theatres with his film. Also, Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 till date, after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan.

Gadar 2 features the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena. It is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa and other actors in pivotal roles.

It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001. It focused on a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

