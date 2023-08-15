 Gadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Expected To Cross ₹200 Crore On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Expected To Cross ₹200 Crore On Independence Day

Gadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Expected To Cross ₹200 Crore On Independence Day

Gadar 2 earned Rs 39 crore on the fourth day of its release

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has continued its fantastic run at the box office as the film recorded the biggest Monday collections of all time. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is inching closer towards Rs 200 crore mark.

On the fourth day of its release, Gadar 2 reportedly earned Rs 39 crore and with this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 178 crore.

The film witnessed a stellar opening of Rs 40.1 crore. It earned Rs 43.08 crore on the second day and Rs 51.7 crore on day three of its release. The collections give a proof of Gadar 2 mania and if the trend continues, the film will easily enter Rs 200 crore club in India on Independence Day.

It wouldn't be wrong to mention that Sunny Deol has created an uproar in theatres with his film. Also, Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 till date, after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan.

Read Also
Director Anil Sharma On Gadar 3: 'Some Thoughts Have Come To Me, You'll Have To Wait'
article-image

Gadar 2 features the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena. It is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa and other actors in pivotal roles.

It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001. It focused on a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

Read Also
Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day 2023, Shares Photo: 'Dil Aur Citizenship...

Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day 2023, Shares Photo: 'Dil Aur Citizenship...

Dalit Author Accuses Made In Heaven 2 Makers Of Not Giving Credit In Radhika Apte Episode 

Dalit Author Accuses Made In Heaven 2 Makers Of Not Giving Credit In Radhika Apte Episode 

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cried After Watching Abhishek's Ghoomer, Calls The Film 'Incredible'

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cried After Watching Abhishek's Ghoomer, Calls The Film 'Incredible'

Ankita Lokhande Shares FIRST Post After Father's Death: 'You Gave Me Wings To Fly'

Ankita Lokhande Shares FIRST Post After Father's Death: 'You Gave Me Wings To Fly'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Liplock Video From The Latter's New York Concert Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Liplock Video From The Latter's New York Concert Goes Viral