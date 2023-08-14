Director Anil Sharma On Gadar 3: 'Some Thoughts Have Come To Me, You'll Have To Wait'

Director Anil Sharma with Sunny Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Director Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success of his recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The film has collected Rs 134.88 crore in just three days in India.

On Monday, during the ‘Gadar 2’ success press conference in Mumbai, director Anil Sharma talked about the third instalment of the film. Talking about ‘Gadar 3’ he said, “You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai, just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

At the end of ‘Gadar 2’ the film credits read “To be continued” which raised the fans' excitement for the third instalment of the film.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar’ was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakeena in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections. On its first Sunday in theatres, August 13, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 52 crore.

Apart from ‘Gadar’, Anil and Sunny has also worked together in films like ‘Apne’, ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, and ‘Singh Saab The Great’.

