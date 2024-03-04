Full Swing Season 2 On OTT: Where To Watch The TV Series

The second season of Full Swing will be streamed on March 6, 2024. The sports-based series became popular among its viewers. The wait for Full Swing season 2 is over as the series has officially announced the premiere date.

Where to watch Full Sw

ing Season 2

Full Swing Season 2 will be premiered on Netflix. The new poster of the documentary series gives various glimpses of the upcoming season with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy set to ignite their competitors alongside faces like Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Luke Donald and Wyndham Clark.

About the series

The first season of Full Swing was released on February 15, 2023. Full Swing has been one of the most-watched documentary series on Netflix in 2023. According to the reports, the series was watched for 53.1 million hours. That is one of the biggest reasons for the announcement of the second season.

Season 2 promises to be more than just a repeat performance from the previous season. This season is not just about the game, it is about the emotions, and hustle that make this sport so attractive.

There are a total of eight episodes of Full Swing season 2. The names of the episodes are as follows- The Game Has Changed Part 1 (Episode 1), The Game Has Changed Part 2 (Episode 2), Mind Game (Episode 3), Prove It (Episode 4), In the Shadows (Episode 5), Pick Six (Episode 6), All Roads Lead to Rome Part 1 (Episode 7), All Roads Lead to Rome Part 2 (Episode 8).

Full Swing is Produced by Chris Wandell, Michael Riceman, Mark W. Olsen, Warren Smith, Chad Mumm, James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin under Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films. The editing part has been done by Victoria Simpson amd Sam Billinge.