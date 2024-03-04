BlackBerry On OTT: Know All About Release Date, Platform & Plot

BlackBerry movie will be premiered on March 6, 2024. It is based on the comedy-drama genre. the movie was released on May 12, 2023, and in less than a month it made $2.5 million. Now, people are waiting for it to be streamed on OTT platforms.

The film is distributed in the U.S. by IFC Films, which did not have a notable release pattern with any streaming service but fans showed interest in the movie and given the movie's 7.4 IMDb rating, 3% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% Fresh critical score.

Where to watch BlackBerry

Fans can now watch the movie from the comfort of their own home. BlackBerry will be streamed on Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play. but it's available for those who are willing to buy. On Prime Video, the film costs $19.99 and on Apple TV, BlackBerry costs $19.99 for the HD version. Through Google Play, the movie is available to buy for $17.99 in SD, and $22.99 in HD.

Plot

BlackBerry is based on a true story that focuses on the incredible growth, and collapse of the world's first smartphone and how it surrenders to Silicon Valley's powerful companies. The film is directed by Matt Johnson and written by Matthew Miller. BlackBerry premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 17, 2023.

Production & Cast

The movie has been produced by Matthew Miller, Kevin Krikst, Fraser Ash and Niv Fichman under Zapruder Films, Rhombus Media and XYZ Films production companies. BlackBerry stars Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, Mark Critch, Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, Michelle Giroux and SungWon Cho. Music has been composed by Jay McCarrol and edited by Curt Lobb. The film was made with a $5 million budget.