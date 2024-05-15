'From Watching Ramleela To Being Part Of Heeramandi, It Has Been Dream Come True': Abha Ranta (Exclusive)

With her phenomenal portrayal of the younger version of Mallikajaan in her first web show Heeramandi, actress Abha Ranta is gaining widespread recognition and love from the audience. Young Mallikajaan was indeed a symbol of resilience, constantly seeking strength in the face of challenges where the struggle for power and survival reigns supreme. The shift from a fragile Mallika to a formidable figure capable of extreme actions, such as confronting her own sister and leaving a lasting mark, presented Abha’s character at a significant place.

Being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project is a dream for many aspiring actors, similarly, Abha feels working with him was like a dream come true.

Talking about her early days to being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project, the actress says,"From watching Ramleela to being a part of Heeramandi, it has been a dream come true. I used to watch a lot of films during my early days in the industry when I was trying to understand how the entertainment industry works and there I came across the movie Ramleela and I am like this frame is what I want to be a part of. You know, every actor dreams of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I believe that this day came in my life due to sheer hard work and patience. I can’t describe how happy and satisfied I am as an actor to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creative world."

Read Also Heeramandi Actor Indresh Malik Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gave Multiple Kisses On His 'Sweaty'...

Lastly, sharing the response she has been receiving, the actress says,"I am extremely happy to receive the love and warmth from the audience. Every actor dreams of seeing the audience love them for their acting performance. With the response I have been receiving about my performance in Heeramandi, it seems like all my hard work paid off."