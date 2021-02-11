From washing dishes at restaurant to Miss India 2020 Runner Up: Rickshaw driver's daughter Manya Singh's inspiring journey

Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh, who was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up on Wednesday, is leaving the internet teary-eyed with her inspirational story.

An Instagram post by Femina Miss India about Manya's journey to the prestigious pageant is currently going viral on the internet.

In the organisation's 'This Is My Story' blog, Manya revealed that her father is a rickshaw driver and her mother had to mortgage her jewellery to pay for her school fees.

The post reads: "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me."

From working at a restaurant and a call centre to walking for hours to save the rickshaw fare, Singh also shared the hardships she faced after running away from her home at the age of 14.

"At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," it further adds.