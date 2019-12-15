Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019, India's Suman Rao is second runner-up

London: Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was on Saturday crowned the 69th Miss World, beating her contenders from France and India.

Suman Rao, who represented India in the annual beauty pageant, came in third while France's Ophely Mezino bagged the second position.

Singh, 23, holds a degree in women's studies and psychology from Florida State University and aspires to be a medical doctor, according to the Miss World website. She, according to the website, had previously worked as president of the Caribbean students association.

Singh, who is the fourth Jamaican woman to win the beauty pageant, enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing in her spare time.

The most important thing in her life, according to the Miss World website, is her mother, who she credits for allowing and supporting her to pursue her dreams in every way possible, according to the Miss World website.