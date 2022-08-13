From Teri Mitti to Jai Hind Ki Senaa... Get in the patriotic groove with these songs

A still from Shershaah |

Songs like Ae mere watan ke logon, Maa Tujhe Salam, etc. might have made it to the classic list. However, there are so many new-age patriotic Bollywood songs that certainly make for a good addition to the Independence Day playlist. Give your playlist a make-over with these songs:

Teri Mitti, Kesari: This song tops the list of patriotic songs. Beautifully rendered by B Praak and Parineeti Chopra with soulful lyrics by Manoj Muntashir it shows how the nation’s heroes have sacrificed their lives for their motherland.

Ae Watan, Raazi: Sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song took the whole nation on an emotional rollercoaster through its meaningful lyrics – a rare find in today’s movies. Main jaha rahu, jaahan me yaad rahe tu, will make you feel proud to be an Indian.

Desh Mere, Bhuj: The song is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. The verse Oh desh mere, teri shan pe sadke koyi dhan hai, kya teri dhool se badh ke, instils a sense of pride.

Tu Bhoola Jise, Airlift: This song is shows the emotions of an immigrant who never forgets his/her homeland. The song has been sung by K.K and Amaal Mallik.

Challa, Uri-the Surgical Strike: The track shows the Indian Army getting ready for a battle and working hard to accomplish their goal of entering Pakistan and surprising their adversaries. The tune perfectly captures the drive and determination of a patriot who will do anything for his country. The song has been sung by Shashwat Sachdev, Vivek Hariharan, and Romy.

Thare Vaaste and Kasumbi Rang, Parmanu: These songs depict the difficulties the Indian Army faced while conducting the Pokhran Nuclear Test. The drive of the people has been perfectly captured by singer Divya Kumar.

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se, Neerja: Sung by Neha Bhasin and Mohan Kannan, this song will inspire you to face your problems and tackle your fears head-on.

Jaaga Hindustan, Gold: This song is probably one the best patriotic songs that conveys the feelings of nationalism perfectly. It is sung by Divya Kumar, Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya.

Bharat, Manikarnika: The song by Shankar Mahadevan reflects the bravery that Rani Lakshmi Bai demonstrated in her fight against the British troops.

Jai Hind Ki Senaa, Shershaah: The upbeat song in the voice of Vikram Montrose will get you into patriotic mood within minutes