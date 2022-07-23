Parents' Day: Five important life lessons that parents should teach their children

Sudhanshu Pandey with family |

July 24 is celebrated as Parents’ Day in India. In a child’s life, parents are his/her first teachers. They teach us the most valuable life lessons that no one can ever teach us. They play an important role in the upbringing of a child. Have you ever thought what you would do without your parents? They are the ones who loved us even before we were born. So what does good parenting involve? Well, it includes a numerous number of things which we can’t even count, but their main aim is to make us good human beings and independent. So, we have talked with some parents and asked them to share the important life lessons that every parent should teach their children. Some of them are:

Responsibility

Nowadays, youth are less responsible. This generation will not hesitate to blame others for their predicament. Teach them to take responsibility for their actions. They should not blame others if they are in a particular situation. Instead, they should accept responsibility for it and consider how they can get out of it or improve it. Your success is the result of your actions, not those of your parents. If they are wrong, teach them how to apologise.

Vijayendra Kumeria, a television actor, shared, “You should love them unconditionally but not spoil them. Don’t tell them you’re a wealthy parent (if you are). Discipline is required, but it can be achieved without yelling at them. Instead of burdening them with extra classes, activities, and unnecessary pressure, you should let them enjoy their childhood.”

Independence

One of the most difficult things about parenting is that we want our children to have everything. Most parents go above and beyond for their children, but the kids don’t recognise it. They must suffer defeat, fail, and make mistakes in order to grow. Above all things, they must be taught how to make wise decisions that will encourage independence and lead to success. They should understand that their parents work hard for them and should learn to appreciate them.

Share Opinions

Many children today are afraid to speak up because they believe their opinions are not important. You should encourage them to share their opinions. Talk to them daily about any topic you want it will not only encourage them but also help them in the long run. “It is important to teach kids that as long as they are safe and respectful, they should be bold enough to raise their voice for themselves and for their peers despite what the herd mentality in the given situation is,” said Neha Bajaj, Founder & Managing Director, Scroll Mantra Private Limited.

Positive Approach

Life is a mixture of good and bad experiences. Everyone goes through a tough phase in life. We should coach them to see the positive side of the circumstances. After all, hope is the thing that keeps people moving forward in their lives. Encourage them to appreciate the little things in their life and how to extract happiness when there is only a ray of hope in the dark.

Kindness

Life doesn’t give everything to everyone. Prepare them to face the world, but with a little kindness. Helping others and showing kindness towards the underprivileged will help them to understand that what they have right now is the dream of many people out there, so they should be thankful for whatever they have. They may understand the difference between desires and needs in life.

“Aside from these, our culture and love for mother nature are the most important life lessons they should learn. Eventually, I would like to encourage new parents (who have recently become

parents) to devote as much time as possible to their children during the first five years of their development... because those are the foundation years for the rest of their lives,” said actor Sudhanshu Pandey.

While talking about parenting, Bajaj said, “Everyone around you will give you tips and trick on how to be good parents. Let people give you tips, listen to them but only do what feels right to you. Many believe in the myth of perfect parenting. There is no ‘ideal parenting checklist’ for you to follow. So do your best and everything else will fall into place.”

There are countless life lessons that we learn from our parents. Parenting is a lifelong journey and no one can deny it. It’s a journey where every parent learns from their mistakes. These are a few of the most important life skills that parents should teach their children.

