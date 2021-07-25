National Parents’ Day 2021: The perks and problems of being a millennial parent

Being a parent is a life-changing experience. National Parent’s Day (July 25) celebrates parents’ essential contribution to their children's lives. Presently, millennial parenting is in focus. Since technology and competition contribute to this new-age parenting style, the parents need assistance in dealing with issues .

Sandwich generation

The term millennial parenting is more valid these days due to circumstances beyond one’s control. The definition, therefore, needs clarification.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, and founder and director, Gateway of Healing, says millennial parenting style is more progressive and organised. “In most cases, both parents are working; however, they spend more time with their children as opposed to older generations. They are less authoritarian and more inclined towards positive parenting,” says Dr Tugnait.