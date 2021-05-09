Mother's Day 2021: Seven Mompreneurs reveal how they juggled between home and work to setup their businesses

BRAND: I run an Instagram page @eatswithmish (www.instagram.com/eatswithmish) and my blog, which gives instant access to quick, easy and healthy Indian recipes.

THE BEGINNING: It started as an initiative to popularise Indian cooking in the US. In March 2020, when people were stuck at home, I thought they would be open to the idea of learning a new skill and find pleasure in cooking fresh, tasty, healthy meals at home. Born and raised in Kolkata, I moved to the US for my graduate degree in Education and taught English for eight years. Though I later became a Digital Marketing Consultant, I had been developing my passion for cooking over the years. In March 2020, I combined my passion and professional know-how and transitioned to full-time blogging.

THE JOURNEY TILL NOW: From zero, I now have 27.5k followers! I focus on serving my audience and providing them with good value, the rest falls into place. I have a great Instagram family (mostly women), who love and care about me! It’s been a pretty pleasurable and rewarding experience so far and I have a community of lovely people who keep encouraging me.

My husband is fully supportive of my endeavour. Initially, I didn’t have any work-life balance as I was working about 12 hours a day - trying to learn the Instagram platform, hashtag strategy, video editing, and so much more! Now I have a much better balance and have realised it is important to take breaks for better productivity. It’s good for kids to see that you have a world and identity of your own. It makes children proud of you and sometimes they can help you behind the scenes as well. My daughter was helping me with video editing in the beginning as children nowadays are so tech-savvy. She also helped me with research and other aspects of social media.

MY ADVICE: Show your children how to persevere through your actions as a Mompreneur!

NAME: Prerna Puri, 41