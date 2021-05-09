Mother's Day 2021: Inspiring journey of seven Mompreneurs, and the challenges they faced

BRAND: iThrive, a revolutionary health and wellness start-up that focuses on reversing chronic lifestyle disorders with evidence-based, science-backed nutrition coaching and deep interaction.

THE BEGINNING: For the longest time, I was struggling for solutions for my serious health problems. With modern principles of functional medicine and ancient wisdom about food, paired with spirituality, I was able to recover from multiple health issues and reverse my chronic illnesses. This inspired me to launch iThrive in 2017.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, my father was the factory manager for Joy Ice Creams. My mother, a trained nurse, worked with the Sathya Sai Hospital as a nurse and pathologist. After school, I would usually be with her assisting with minor work in the OPD. She worked on a voluntary basis. This exposure to compassionate healthcare primed me for my present work. The time I spent in my father’s factory kick-started my interest in food, ingredients and how creative combinations of raw ingredients resulted in delicious products.

THE JOURNEY TILL NOW: Initially, when I returned to India after walking out of my marriage, my family was not particularly supportive. Eventually, as they saw I was determined to fulfil my vision of healing, they lent their support. When I decided to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams, I ended up losing legal custody of my daughter as I didn’t have the resources to fight that battle in court. However, from that point to where I am currently, I have become a better, stronger and a role model for her. I usually speak to her in the evenings (currently in Toronto), and then enjoy a quiet dinner with my partner.

MY ADVICE: Be honest with yourself, invest in yourself, and nurture yourself. Only then can you raise all your babies (your businesses and actual children) with the strength, compassion and generosity that they deserve.

NAME: Dr Deepa Kotwani Ghosh, 35