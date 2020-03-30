From Taimur to Inaaya - what star kids are doing amid the lockdown

Sufi and Soleil

Lisa Lay’s little twin daughters are keeping their beautiful mother on her toes. Lisa recently shared a picture of a feet one of the twins with kukum. ‘The other week my mischievous little devis spilled kukum then proceeded to leave little laali footprints everywhere. I felt a momentary flash of agitation. Then quick surrender to the will of these wee goddesses. When I looked again, I saw alta of my childhood in Kolkata, evoking a lineage of strong women, leaving their blood red imprints on the shifting sands of time,’ she had captioned the image. Lisa had also shared a picture of her little munchkins dressed in traditional ghara-choli to mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri.

Jija Kothare

She too comes from a filmy family. She is the granddaughter of Marathi industry’s renowned filmmaker and superstar Mahesh Kothare, daughter of actors Adinath Kothare (who will be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer’83) and Urmilla Kametkar Kothare. Through her vlogs, Urmilla keeps updating her fans of how she’s using easily available at home things to make toys and games to keep her active little daughter occupied. In a recent vlog she showed her fans how she made a game of sort from a plastic container and pom-poms. She showed how she made holes in three different sizes on the lid of the container, and makes Jija put the pom-poms inside the through the hole as per their size. Her next vlog she says she’ll share more such games parents can come up with during the lockdown.

Nyra and Hans

Sameera Reddy’s kids, especially her youngest, son Hans has been having a tough time dealing with the lockdown. While he keeps busy with his little sister Nyra, Sameera, in a recent video, broke down as she recalled the anxiety he experiences. On the other hand, oblivious to what’s happening around her, little Nyra keeps her antics and entertains everyone in the house. A recent video shows Nyra playing doctor-doctor with her set of soft toy friends. ‘Dr Nyra on a serious mission to find a cure. It’s a very busy Monday morning at home,’ Sameera had captioned the image.