From Taimur to Inaaya - what star kids are doing amid the lockdown

They are cute, adorable and make us go aww every time they make a public appearance—be it through the lens of the paparazzi or the phone camera of their parents...star kids have the uncanny ability to make us smile in toughest situation. And while we are all holed up in our homes due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, we decided to get our fill of these little munchkins through their star parents’ insta feeds.
Taimur Ali Khan
Taimur is B-town favourite—everyone including the paps always want to get a peek into the life of little nawab. His superstar mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made a debut on Instagram, has been sharing pictures of her ‘boys’— hubby Saif and son Taimur. She recently shared an artwork done by Taimur, calling him their in-house Picasso. The little painter’s new work is also up in which he shows four people sunbathing (we wonder who the fourth one is, nanny perhaps!) and has (what looks like) a shark and an octopus, swimming nearby along with a star fish and turtle(?). ‘Sunny days will be here again...a day at the beach,’ Kareena posted along side the picture.
Before this, on Sunday, Bebo had shared Taimur’s painting on her insta stories. A week ago, Kareena put up a picture of Taimur getting a gardening lesson from his talented father Saif Ali Khan.
Innaya Naumi Kemmu
Innaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little princess, has been have a little less colourful time compared to her cousin Taimur. Soha recently posted a picture of her little girl sitting near a window along with her soft toy buddies. ‘House party day 6,’ she had captioned the image. Two days back, Soha had shared another image of Innaya looking out the window while she kept herself busy in a crossword. ‘Confined to our columns and rows,’ Soha had posted along with the picture.
Yash and Roohi Johar
Yash and Roohi’s filmmaker father had been making sure he keeps his children updated about what’s happening in the world outside of the walls of their soaring home. In a video that Karan posted on the gram on Sunday, Karan was seen asking Yash about what he thinks is the solution for beating the coronavirus. ‘Amitabh Bachan,’ pat came the reply from the kid. While we couldn’t help laughing, Karan definitely sounded surprised at his son’s suggestion. A few days ago, he had shared another video where he was asking Yash, who was lazing around on a couch about what he knows about coronavirus. The little kid obviously knew nothing, but sure knows Peppa Pig. ‘Need to start making them more aware about the current circumstance. Much more than @officialpeppapig and George,’ karan has captioned the video. Since then the doting dad has been making sure that his kids are aware about the gloomy reality. Last week, Karan had shared a video of Roohi and Yash where the two kids were seen colouring pictures.
Sufi and Soleil
Lisa Lay’s little twin daughters are keeping their beautiful mother on her toes. Lisa recently shared a picture of a feet one of the twins with kukum. ‘The other week my mischievous little devis spilled kukum then proceeded to leave little laali footprints everywhere. I felt a momentary flash of agitation. Then quick surrender to the will of these wee goddesses. When I looked again, I saw alta of my childhood in Kolkata, evoking a lineage of strong women, leaving their blood red imprints on the shifting sands of time,’ she had captioned the image. Lisa had also shared a picture of her little munchkins dressed in traditional ghara-choli to mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri.
Jija Kothare
She too comes from a filmy family. She is the granddaughter of Marathi industry’s renowned filmmaker and superstar Mahesh Kothare, daughter of actors Adinath Kothare (who will be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer’83) and Urmilla Kametkar Kothare. Through her vlogs, Urmilla keeps updating her fans of how she’s using easily available at home things to make toys and games to keep her active little daughter occupied. In a recent vlog she showed her fans how she made a game of sort from a plastic container and pom-poms. She showed how she made holes in three different sizes on the lid of the container, and makes Jija put the pom-poms inside the through the hole as per their size. Her next vlog she says she’ll share more such games parents can come up with during the lockdown.
Nyra and Hans
Sameera Reddy’s kids, especially her youngest, son Hans has been having a tough time dealing with the lockdown. While he keeps busy with his little sister Nyra, Sameera, in a recent video, broke down as she recalled the anxiety he experiences. On the other hand, oblivious to what’s happening around her, little Nyra keeps her antics and entertains everyone in the house. A recent video shows Nyra playing doctor-doctor with her set of soft toy friends. ‘Dr Nyra on a serious mission to find a cure. It’s a very busy Monday morning at home,’ Sameera had captioned the image.
