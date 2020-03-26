Sussanne Khan moves in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to co-parent kids amid lockdown

New Delhi: Almost six years after being divorced with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday announced that she has temporarily moved back to his house so that their children remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown.

The actor took to Instagram to share the update. He posted a picture of Sussanne seated in the house and captioned it with a long informative post.

The 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actor said that as the two share the custody of their children, it would have been difficult for both of them to stay separated from their children amid lockdown.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," wrote Roshan.