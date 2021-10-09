From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt... get beach ready the celeb way!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Everything about Bebo’s beach look — right from her hot pink bikini to her oh-so-elusive tans — has made the world go gaga over her choice of beachwear. Fitting accessories to the queen of style are hubby Saif Ali Khan and lil munchkins Taimur and Jeh!

Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Katrina has always been a beach bum. She has often gone on record to say how much she loves the blue waters and the white sand of Maldives. Her rainbow monokini and pink shorts make for the perfect antidote with blue skies and blue waters!

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Who says costumes make magic? Accessories do, too! And no one does that better than Alia Bhatt. Any bikini or monokini in solid colours is sure to spice up your look, provided you wear the right sunglasses and belts!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s one-stop destination with her friends has always been the Maldives. Her orange and pink bikini will make several hearts flutter. But what will work further wonders is her attitude! No one does beachwear better than the Kedarnath actor.

Disha Parmar

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

After a full-blown Punjabi wedding with Rahul Vaidya, Disha shocked her fans with immaculate honeymoon pictures in the Maldives. She, too, chose a neon pink bikini with a white sarong. This, coupled with sunglasses and a beach run, kept her fans asking for more.

Varun Dhawan

When it comes to beachwear, why should women have all the fun? Like Varun proves here, the beach is the right place to flaunt abs. Dressed in shorts, he has all the makings of a Greek God.

Tiger Shroff

The Baaghi actor owns every frame he walks into. Whether it is sunbathing in white sand beaches or taking a run on the sidelines, his charisma is unmatched. He, too, loves to sport shorts in neon pinks, greens and blues!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST