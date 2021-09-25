Sari style guide: Divas Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam, others give the six yards a fashionable twist

Classic is never out of style. Especially if it is something like a sari, as more and more women in India choose a sari for a festive outing, our Bollywood divas will never be left behind! They are ruling screens and hearts with different flavours of saris, each making a mark in her own way.

Shilpa Shetty

Photo: Viral Bhayani

Dressed in an organza orange sari, Shilpa Shetty is the epitome of confidence. Not only does she ooze oomph, but she also carries off the ensemble with aplomb by pairing it with golden stilettos and the right accessories. The matching orange belt takes her look a few notches higher.

Madhuri Dixit

Photo: Viral Bhayani

No matter what she wears, the dhak dhak queen looks heavenly. But when madam M decides to drape a sari, it is another kind of visual treat. Seen here in a deep blue floral sari, Madhuri is effortlessly chic.

Mouni Roy

Photo: Viral Bhayani

Gold is never old. And hottie Mouni Roy knows best how to sizzle in it! Choosing to wear a sheer golden sari for Ganpati darshan, she nailed the look with minimal/zero accessories. A button purse can also work wonders in complementing this look.

Hina Khan

Photo: Viral Bhayani

Some stars have returned the spotlight on the Indian handloom industry, and Hina Khan is one of them. She looks spectacular in a yellow and white linen sari, a crop top blouse coupled with minimal accessories, and she choose to go au naturel with the makeup.

Raveena Tandon

Photo: Viral Bhayani

Raveena's choice of saris have always turned heads. The ravishing beauty was papped, dressed in a black and gold sari with horizontal stripes. Adding to the oomph factor is the golden belt that she carried with élan.

Yami Gautam

Photo: Viral Bhayani

What is next best to black and gold? White and gold, of course! Yami Gautam looks angelic in this sari ensemble, which is unique, to say the least. The Bhoot Police actor added some funky golden jewellery to complete the look.

Shobana

Photo: Viral Bhayani

The legendary actress has perfected the art of making us drool over her envious sari collection for decades. Seen here in a pink silk sari with an ornate gold border and printing, her big red bindi, blue blouse, and groovy handbag complete the festive look.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST