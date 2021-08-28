Style Sutra: From Vaani Kapoor to Kriti Kharbanda... Bollywood divas show how to pull off an all-black look

Colours will come and go, but none will be able to overthrow black from any wardrobe. It is the king of all colours! The shade is suited to all personalities, doesn’t add pounds or embarrasses you when you accidentally spill a glass of Rioja on yourself. Wear all-black and chances are you will instantly feel a little cooler than you did a moment ago. And it’s surprisingly easy to pull off. Our B-town celebs are definitely in love with black. They don’t leave any opportunity to flaunt their love for it.

Vaani Kapoor

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom co-star, Vaani Kapoor, soared temperatures as she stepped out in this mesmerising one-shoulder black outfit. Dressed to the nines with on-point makeup and stylish locks, Vaani’s corset-like top attached to a flowing tulle skirt turned a lot of heads.

Aditi Rao Hydari

We all have our lazy days, but trust Aditi Rao Hydari to take things a notch above even then. The Ajeeb Daastaans actor carried this cosy black sweatshirt with an adjustable drawstring hoodie and black shorts like a Boss!

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti believes in keeping things simple yet stylish. The 14 Phere actor was recently papped in black ripped jeans, crop top and a beige corduroy shirt. She completed her look with sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton satchel bag.

Bharti Singh

Not paying heed to the fashion police, Bharti wears what she feels comfortable in. On a recent shoot for a dance reality show, the comedienne was seen wearing a black collar maxi outfit, which she carried with élan.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST