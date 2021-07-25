Wardrobe Tales: Crazy about shoes... Fashion talk with 'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli, actor and radio jockey, is a common face on TV today — he is a part of almost every popular music video, like Oh Humsafar, Tera Sheher, Wafa Na Raas Aayi to name a few. The impeccably dressed Himansh spares no effort to groom himself and is well-versed with the latest in fashion. In a fashion-filled interaction with the Cinema Journal, the Yaariyan actor shares his love for shoes and gives a peek into his wardrobe.
Favourite outfit: Plain shirt and cargoes with chunky sneakers.
When I go for recording, I am most comfortable in: Joggers and tee.
Outfit of choice while dining out: Monochrome is my thing. I prefer white or black shirts — either can be paired with any colour of trousers. I focus on accessories, they can make or mar a look.
Formal outfit choice: A tuxedo — well-fitted, basic, embellished with good accessories, worn over patent leather.
I like to sleep in: Just boxers.
Favourite colours and fabrics: White and black. But for appearances (awards functions, events, etc) I go with the flow.
Fabric I like: Cotton as it’s comfortable.
Favourite designers: Mint Blush, Gargi Designers, Ajay Kumar.
I like to shop at: I pick whatever I like... from Levi’s to Louis Vuitton. I never had a preference for one particular brand.
I have a fetish for: Drew tees.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Glasses. I love to wear plain or coloured — it all depends on the outfit.
I look best in: Jammies.
Bollywood’s best dressed actors: Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
My travel bag always has: Shoes — as many as I can carry.
Favourite brand in shoes: MSGM.
Favourite brand in sunglasses: Gentle Monster.
Favourite brand in watches: I love my iWatch.
My hair care routine comprises: Hair gummies and hair massage with just a few drops of oil every night. At an interval of two days, I use shampoo and conditioner.
Favourite shampoo and conditioner brand: Briogeo, Vilvah.
Personal hairstylist is: Kaustubh Pevekar.
A tip on hair care: Keep them away from chemicals.
