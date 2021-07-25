Wardrobe Tales: Crazy about shoes... Fashion talk with 'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli, actor and radio jockey, is a common face on TV today — he is a part of almost every popular music video, like Oh Humsafar, Tera Sheher, Wafa Na Raas Aayi to name a few. The impeccably dressed Himansh spares no effort to groom himself and is well-versed with the latest in fashion. In a fashion-filled interaction with the Cinema Journal, the Yaariyan actor shares his love for shoes and gives a peek into his wardrobe.

Favourite outfit: Plain shirt and cargoes with chunky sneakers.

When I go for recording, I am most comfortable in: Joggers and tee.

Outfit of choice while dining out: Monochrome is my thing. I prefer white or black shirts — either can be paired with any colour of trousers. I focus on accessories, they can make or mar a look.