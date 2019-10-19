From darkest to happiest moments: Tanha Mera Pyaar from 'Bypass Road' is an ode to love

The makers of Bypass Road dropped a new song from the movie today and this one is a love anthem that will be remembered for a long long time.

Tanha Mera Pyaar features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma and one can clearly see the unspoken love that they have for each other through this song. The vocals of Tanha Mera Pyaar is given by none other than Mohit Chauhan and adds to its magic. The music is composed by Rohan Rohan and every one who had ever been in love will instantly connect with it.

The chemistry of Neil and Adah in this song is worth taking note of. Earlier, the makers had recreation of the iconic song “So Gaya Yeh Jahan” from the highest grossing blockbuster of 1988, Tezaab. That song is already been recieving a lot of love and with Tanha Mera Pyaar, they have another winner.