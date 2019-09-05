Watch Neil Nitin Mukesh recreate this iconic song of Asha Bhosle with the singer herself

If pictures are anything to go by, then actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Ganpathi celebrations are all about having fun with family and friends. Friends of the actor from the industry are also visiting the Saaho actor’s house during this festive season.
During one such occasion, Neil got the chance to recreate the iconic song Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha from the 1972 film Jawaani Diwaani with none other than singer Asha Bhosle. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Neil captioned it: “With the one and only, the living legend, my dearest Asha Tai. This is one of my most favourite songs of hers. Got the opportunity to sing a few lines with her. Love and respect always Tai.”
Meanwhile, Neil also posted several pictures from the puja on his Instagram profile and he wrote: “What a beautiful Day 2 of Ganesh Chathurthi.” Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony here:
On the professional front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in the high octane action film Saaho which was released on August 31. He will next be seen in the film Bypass Road which is directed by his brother Naman.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)