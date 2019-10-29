From Babysitter to Hush: These terrifying flicks on Netflix will make you keep your lights on at night this Halloween

The spooky season of Halloween is here!
Trick or treat? We've got a treat for you. This Halloween we have a list of best Netflix horror movies that will make you gasp. These horror flicks will send shivers down your spine and keep you on the edge.
October is the month of watching frightening flicks and we've put together a list of movies that will have you get your fright fix.
Here are some of the best horror films to watch on Netflix:
1. Hush
This movie will keep you on the edge and get your adrenaline rush high. It will make you gasp and jump. So hold tight to your popcorn bowl and watch this epic thriller. Hush revolves around a deaf writer who live's in the woods and has an unwanted trespasser. Join her in the struggle of fighting for her life.
2. Gerald's Games
This is definitely one of the hardest movies to watch alone. Gerald's sex game goes wrong and leaves his wife handcuffed to a bed in a remote lakehouse. You will want to take a break in between because this movie is too much to take at once.
3. Babysitter
What happpens when your parents go out of town and leave you with a hot babysitter? Wait! Did we mention that the babysitter is a part of a satanic cult and wants to offer you to the devil?
This one will make you laugh at the weirdest instances but is spooky enough to make you scream.
4. Oculus
Mirror, mirror on the wall is actually the scariest of them all. You will get the refrence only after you watch Kylie and Tim discover the secret behind their parents' death.
5. The Shining
Take this as a warning, please watch the trailer before watching this one. Decide for yourself if your heart can take it.
6. In the Tall Grass
What happens when you see a boy cry for help in the green? No you don't step in. This will make you want to think twice before helping a crying child.
