From Babysitter to Hush: These terrifying flicks on Netflix will make you keep your lights on at night this Halloween

The spooky season of Halloween is here!

Trick or treat? We've got a treat for you. This Halloween we have a list of best Netflix horror movies that will make you gasp. These horror flicks will send shivers down your spine and keep you on the edge.

October is the month of watching frightening flicks and we've put together a list of movies that will have you get your fright fix.

Here are some of the best horror films to watch on Netflix:

1. Hush