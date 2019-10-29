Halloween 2019: Easy ‘Joker’ makeup tutorial to ace Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic look

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker has gone down in history as an iconic role essaying the DC supervillain with his scintillating performance. With Halloween around the corner, fans are looking forward to dress up as Arthur and get spooky. Here are some easy steps to nail it just right.

If you have long hair, just like Joker you’re probably a natural one to rock this look. However, if not, just opt for extensions to add some faux tresses. You will need some temporary hair colour or washable pigment in green to get the locks right.

Next up, paint your entire face in white. Use colours that are mean for the body and won’t harm sensitive skin, or cause any allergic reactions. Do a patch test in advance if needed. Follow this by using a q-tip to draw the parts that require to be red. Make sure you get the big smile right.

Use a blue colour to add definition around the eyes. Put on a red suit with a dark green shirt and yellow waist coat, to seal it off. You’re all set to turn heads this Halloween.