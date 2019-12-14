From 'Article 15' to 'Gully Boy': Best Bollywood movies of 2019

2019 saw a plethora of creativity in terms of cinema. From biopics to action dramas to remakes, the year witnessed an amalgam from all genres. However, there were only a few that stood out in terms of originality, good narratives and exceptional direction aided by scintillating performances. While some made it to the Oscars, others made it to our hearts. Here’s our list with the best celluloid you ought to watch before the year ends.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
The Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.
Photograph
After being pressurised by his grandmother to get married, a struggling street photographer essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui convinces a shy stranger, Sanya Malhotra, to pose as his fiancée. They soon develop an unexpected bond despite coming from different backgrounds.
Gully Boy
India’s official entry at the Oscars, Gully Boy is based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, and Divine's (Vivian Fernandes). The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Badla
The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is reportedly a remake of 2016 Spanish film ‘The Invisible Guest’. Badla revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee’s character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.
Article 15
The Anubhav Sinha directorial is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues of our country, highlighted by the heroic character of Ayushmann Khurrana. From Dalit rapes to other atrocities, Article 15 gets a hold of the social nerve of the society which presents an alarming situation that the country is dealing with.
Section 375
Starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, Section 375 shows the latter defending a rape accused, while former appears on behalf of the victim. The film is inspired by real-life cases, as the film focuses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the said crime.
Dream Girl
Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.
Bala
Bala is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)