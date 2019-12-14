From 'Article 15' to 'Gully Boy': Best Bollywood movies of 2019

2019 saw a plethora of creativity in terms of cinema. From biopics to action dramas to remakes, the year witnessed an amalgam from all genres. However, there were only a few that stood out in terms of originality, good narratives and exceptional direction aided by scintillating performances. While some made it to the Oscars, others made it to our hearts. Here’s our list with the best celluloid you ought to watch before the year ends.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.